Labourer Dies in Dry Landslide at Old Age Home Construction Site



Kanakot: A labourer tragically lost his life after being buried in a dry landslide at an old age home construction site in Kanakot, Namobuddha Municipality-1. Durjan Majhi, aged 38, from Sakhuwa Parseni Rural Municipality-3, Parsa, was working when the landslide caused the collapse of a second-floor pillar, leading to his untimely death.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Majhi died instantly when the landslide led to the structural failure, causing a rod to fatally strike his head. Local authorities from the District Police Office have initiated an investigation to ascertain the full details of the incident.





In a separate case, the body of Nisha Lama, a 38-year-old resident of Mandandeupur Municipality-11, was discovered in a forested area of Panchkhal Municipality-3. Lama had been missing for five months. Police have detained 36-year-old Sunil Ranjitkar from Dhulikhel Municipality-6 on suspicion of her murder.





Additionally, another incident in Bhumlu Rural Municipality-1 has raised concerns after the body of 35-year-old Shree Krishna Giri was found with visible injury marks on the head and body. Police Inspector Dinesh Bahadur Kunwar confirmed that an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding Giri’s death.

