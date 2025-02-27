Leader Dahal Pledges Support for Preservation of Historic Sites



Sunsari: CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has committed to the preservation and promotion of sites with historical and mythical significance across the country. This pledge was made during his speech at a programme organized under the ‘Maoists with People, Tarai Madhesh Awakening Campaign’ at Barju rural municipality-6 in Sunsari.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the former Prime Minister emphasized the importance of these sites during his visits as part of the campaign. He assured that the party would take steps to promote these areas, particularly for tourism purposes.





During the event, organized by the Barjutal Wetland Development and Conservation Committee, Dahal reflected on his previous efforts to allocate budgetary support for the region during his tenure as the first Prime Minister of republic Nepal. He assured continued support and cooperation for the development of physical infrastructure in the area.

