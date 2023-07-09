General

Two brothers have drowned after falling into a pit dug for construction of an embankment on the Banke river in Jingadawa of Parsa Rural Municipality-4, Sarlahi.

Prince Mahato, 12, and Dipu Mahato,10, the sons of Nagendra Mahato of the same locality died in the incident, DSP at the District Police Office, Sarlahi Dipendra Panjiyar Tharu said.

The children were found dead in the pit some three meters away from their house, when a search was carried out since they did not return home late night after having left home on Saturday afternoon.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal