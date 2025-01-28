BRTC Bus Services Launched for Rail Passengers’ Transportation



Dhaka: The government today launched Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) bus services at some important rail routes to ease passengers’ transportation as nationwide railway communications are being disrupted due to the work abstention of railway running staff. Bangladesh Railway (BR) has implemented this alternative arrangement for railway passengers, which will continue until further notice, an official release stated.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, under this arrangement, passengers from Chattogram, Rajshahi, Sylhet, Khulna, Cumilla, Bogura, and Mymensingh can travel using the BRTC bus services from Dhaka Railway Station and Airport Railway Station with their purchased rail tickets. Similarly, passengers from these routes can also arrive in Dhaka through the bus services.





Earlier, Bangladesh Railway mentioned in another release that although the authority has fulfilled most of the demands of the running staff, they have not withdrawn their program, leading to potential disruptions in railway communication from January 28. In this situation, BR will refund the ticket money to passengers if the scheduled journey of any particular train is canceled.

