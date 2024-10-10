BSEC and World Bank discuss capital market reforms in Bangladesh



Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Khandaker Rashed Maqsood met with Abdoulaye Seck, Country Director of the World Bank Group in Bangladesh, today to discuss crucial reforms aimed at strengthening the country’s capital market.

According to a press release, BSEC Commissioner Farzana Lalarukh also participated in the meeting held at the BSEC headquarters in Agargaon, Dhaka. The World Bank was represented by Abdoulaye Seck and Senior Financial Sector Specialist Toshiaki Ono.

The discussion centered on several key aspects of the capital market’s development, including reforms to enhance market governance and infrastructure. Both parties emphasized the need for stronger governance practices within companies listed on the stock exchange, as well as improvements across the entire market ecosystem to ensure sustainable growth and investor confidence.

This collaborative effort aims to further modernize and stabil

ize Bangladesh’s capital market, aligning it with global standards.

Source: United News of Bangladesh