BSEC asks DSE to investigate unusual price hike of Islami Bank share



Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has asked the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) to inquire into the unusual movement of share prices of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC.

BSEC today gave the directive as share prices of the Shariah-based bank continued skyrocketing since August 7, two days after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina government following a student-led mass uprising.

The BSEC said the price and volume of shares of Islami Bank fluctuated significantly in recent times, which seems ‘unusual and suspicious’.

As such, the commission instructed the DSE to investigate into the trading of Islami Bank shares from August 6 to September 25 to identify the reasons, including market manipulation, insider trading and other market abuses, if any, behind such unusual movement of the scrip.

The premier bourse has been ordered to submit an investigation report to the Surveillance Department of the BSEC within 30 working days from the date of issuance of this letter.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha