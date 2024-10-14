BSEC seeks cooperation from stakeholders for stock market reforms

Chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Khondoker Rashed Maqsood today sought active cooperation from all stakeholders for carrying out reforms in the country’s stock market.

‘I urge all institutions involved in the stock market to support ongoing reform initiatives,’ he said during a meeting with top representatives of the DSE Brokers’ Association (DBA) at the BSEC headquarters in the city, said a press release.

The BSEC has recently formed a taskforce to spearhead stock market reforms and the taskforce has already begun its work.

Maqsood stressed the importance of collaboration between the BSEC and other market participants to build a sustainable and prosperous stock market for the future.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha