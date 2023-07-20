General

Noorjahan Begum, mother of Kazi Shahidul Alom, sports in-charge of The Ajkaler Khobor, and vice president of Bangladesh Sports Press Association (BSPA) died of old age complications today at her residence Babobr road in the city's Mohammadpur.

She was 78.

She left behind two sons and hosts of well wishers to mourn her death.

She will be buried at south Banasree graveyard after namaz-e-janaza at local mosque of Babor road after bad Isha prayer.

In a condolence message, the BSPA president Sanat Babla, its general secretary Samon Hossain and all executive committee's members expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Noorjahan Begum and prayed eternal peace for the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha