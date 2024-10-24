BSS Chief Reporter Mursalin Nomani’s mother passes away

Tohura Begum Tripti, mother of Chief Reporter (Bangla) of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) and former President of Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU) Mursalin Nomani, died of kidney ailments here in the early hours of today.

She was 75.

Tohura breathed her last at her elder son Saidul Mursalin’s Malibagh Chowdhurypara residence in the capital around 2am today.

She is survived by husband, three sons, grandchildren and a host of relatives and well-wishers.

Tohura had been suffering from kidney and diabetes for long.

Eminent educationist and Ratnogarbha Maa Tohura Begum Tripti served several times as an elected member (reserved for woman) of Sinhajhuli Union Parishad of Chougachha upazila in Jashore district.

She will be buried at her family graveyard after Namaz-e-Janaja at Eidgah ground of Garibpur village of Chougachha upazila after Zohr prayers.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha