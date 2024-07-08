Bumper Aush production likely in Manikganj

The Aush cultivators in all the seven

upazilas of the district are expecting a bumper production of Aush as the

favourable climatic situation is prevailing all over the district, the

Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) said.

According to the DAE, they had set a target to produce 16,748 tonnes of clean

rice from 5,000 hectares of land in the district during the current season.

Of them, 500 hectares of land was cultivated in the sowing system and 4,500

hectares of land was cultivated in the planting system.

To boost the Aush farming, the government distributed agro-incentives among

3,400 poor and marginal cultivators of the district, a DAE official said,

adding that each of the farmers got five kilograms (Kgs) of quality seeds

including 10-Kg of Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) and 10-kg of Muriate of Potash

(MoP) free of cost for cultivating Aush paddy on one bigha of land.

The allocated incentives were distributed among the farmers in due time, the

sources added.

The Deputy Director (DD) of t

he DAE Abu Mohammad Enayet Ullah said the

present pro-farmer government is distributing special agro-incentives among

the small and marginal farmers which is encouraging them to cultivate crops

in due time.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha