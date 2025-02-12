CA Urges Police, Prosecutors, Judges to Uphold Rule of Law



Dhaka: Reiterating the interim government’s pledge to uphold the rule of law, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today called upon all stakeholders of Bangladesh’s justice system, including police, prosecutors, and judges to work in line with that. “I, along with everyone else working in the interim government and millions of other Bangladeshis, am committed to transforming Bangladesh into a country in which all its people can live in security and dignity,” he said in a statement today following the publication of a report from the UN’s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the interim government expressed gratitude to the UN body for conducting the most thorough independent investigation to date of the events in Bangladesh in July and August that ended the Hasina regime, as mentioned in the statement issued by the Chief Adviser Press Wing.





“As the report notes, the long years of the Hasina regime have left Bangladesh with ‘structural deficiencies’ in the law enforcement and justice sectors. The reform of these institutions is crucial to Bangladesh’s transformation into a society where all its people can live in security and dignity,” Prof Yunus stated.





He also urged everyone working inside these institutions to side with justice, the law, and the people of Bangladesh in holding to account their own peers and others who have broken the law and violated the human and civil rights of their fellow citizens.

