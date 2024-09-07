CA visits victims of mass uprising at neurosciences hospital

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today

visited critically injured persons of the student-mass upsurge at the

National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital here as he enquired about

their health.

“He (Prof Yunus) saw the conditions of four students who were being treated

in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital,” its Director Kazi Deen Mohammad

told the newsmen.

He said the four students were hit by bullets in their heads as their

conditions are now improving.

The chief adviser also enquired about the conditions of the other people who

were critically injured by the security forces during the student-led

revolution in July-August.

At least eleven people, including eight students from universities and

colleges, have been treated at the hospital at Agargaon.

Badrul Alam, the joint director of the institute, and its senior physicians

accompanied the chief adviser.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha