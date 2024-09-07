CA visits victims of mass uprising at neurosciences hospital

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today
visited critically injured persons of the student-mass upsurge at the
National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital here as he enquired about
their health.
“He (Prof Yunus) saw the conditions of four students who were being treated
in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital,” its Director Kazi Deen Mohammad
told the newsmen.
He said the four students were hit by bullets in their heads as their
conditions are now improving.
The chief adviser also enquired about the conditions of the other people who
were critically injured by the security forces during the student-led
revolution in July-August.
At least eleven people, including eight students from universities and
colleges, have been treated at the hospital at Agargaon.
Badrul Alam, the joint director of the institute, and its senior physicians
accompanied the chief adviser.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha