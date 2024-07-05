Cabinet decisions: Attorney Thapa member of Foreign Employment Tribunal



Kathmandu: The government has assigned attorney Ram Kumar Thapa as the member of Foreign Employment Tribunal.

The meeting of the Council of Ministers held recently took various decisions which were shared by Minister for Communications and Information Rekha Sharma at a press conference in the ministry on Friday.

Minister Sharma informed that the government decided for presenting a bill on amendment of Economic Work Procedure and Fiscal Accountability Act, 2076, and a bill designed to amend Nepal Legal Practitioners’ Council Act, 2050 in the federal parliament.

The Cabinet meeting accepted some Rs 382 million to be provided by the Japan government for the capacity building of the civil employees through scholarship scheme.

The term of the commission formed to investigate the problems relating to loan-sharking has been extended till coming October 1.

As per government decisions, 35.77 hectares of land belonging to the national forest in Sangurigadhi rural municipality, Sahidbhumi rural municipality and Pak

hribas municipality would be used for construction of road section from Chatara-Leguwaghat.

Similarly, the land would be acquired for canals under the Rani-Jamara-Kulariya Irrigation Project for Lamki section.

The government spokesperson further shared that the Herb Production and Processing Company would be allowed to own 0.83 hectares of land belonging to the national forest in Gorkha district for the establishment of its store and processing unit.

Even a committee has been formed under the coordination of former justice Shekhar Prasad Paudel to study the land and other properties including buildings that belong to the Nepal Sanskrit University for better use, protection and management.

Source: National News Agency RSS