Cabinet decisions: Recommendation committee formed under chairmanship of former CJ Mishra



Kathmandu: The meeting of the Council of Ministers held on Friday evening decided to form a committee under the chairmanship of former Chief Justice Om Prakash Mishra to recommend the chairs and members to the transitional justice bodies.

The committee would recommend the chairs and members to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and Commission on Investigation of the Enforced Disappeared Persons.

Similarly, the government decided to provide relief assistance to the disaster-hit local levels by categorizing those in three kinds.

The nonstop rainfall occurred on September 27-28 had taken a huge toll on human life, property and physical infrastructures.

The 71 local levels from 20 districts affected by the landslides and flooding would be provided relief assistance as per the severity of damage.

As per the decision, the government would provide Rs 10 million each to the most affected local level, while Rs 7.5 million to the affected ones and Rs 5 million to the moderately affected local levels.

Inform

ation about it was shared by Minister for Communications and Information Technology and government spokesperson, Prithvi Subba Gurung.

Source: National News Agency RSS