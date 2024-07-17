Cabinet’s first decision: Well-appointed sports stadium in Kirtipur



A meeting fo the Council of Ministers held under the chair of newly appointed Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has decided to construct a well-appointed sports stadium in Kirtipur.

The meeting held after assuming office at the Council of Ministers’ office in Singha Durbar following taking oath from President Ramchandra Paudel took the decision, PM Oli’s secretariat said.

The cabinet decided to build parapet for the spectators in the stadium, floodlights for night sports and necessary infrastructure.

A timeline of 300 days has been set for this work. The meeting also decided to appoint Minister for Communications and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung as the spokesperson of the government of Nepal

Source: National News Agency RSS