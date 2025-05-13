Call for Budget to Implement Constitution and Strengthen Federalism



Kathmandu: Participating in the discussion on the principles and priorities of the appropriation bill for the upcoming fiscal year 2082/83 under consideration in the parliament, lawmakers in the House of Representatives demanded that the budget be brought to effectively implement the constitution and strengthen federalism.





According to National News Agency Nepal, on the occasion, MP Ambar Bahadur Rayamajhi stated that principles and priorities have come with a roadmap for economic reforms with continuity in policy, dynamism in the economy, and acceleration in development. Narayani Sharma emphasized that the main question is whether the budget for the upcoming fiscal year can solve the country’s existing problems and highlighted the need to prioritize the implementation of the constitution through the budget.





MP Kiran Kumar Sah expressed that the budget for the upcoming fiscal year should ensure stability, prosperity, and social justice while advancing inclusive development. Meanwhile, Lekhnath Dahal pointed out that there is no point in parliamentary discussions if the principles and priorities of policies, programs, and budgets are not amended and revised accordingly.





Another MP, Damodar Poudel Bairagi, mentioned that the budget can yield results if it advances with clarity in principles, truth in facts, priority in allocation, and promptness in implementation. MP Rupa Soshi (Chaudhary) added that the principles and priorities of the Appropriation Bill should clarify the extent of coordination in implementing fundamental rights and directive principles of the state.





In the meeting, Speaker Devraj Ghimire informed the MPs that a direct question-and-answer session with the Prime Minister has been scheduled for May 20. The House of Representatives meeting will continue on Wednesday.

