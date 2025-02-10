Canada Commends Bangladesh’s Ongoing Reform Initiatives



Dhaka: Visiting Canadian Minister for International Development Ahmed Hussen today commended Bangladesh’s ongoing reform initiatives and reaffirmed Canada’s steadfast support for the interim government led by Chief Adviser Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus. Acknowledging the significant contributions of the Bangladeshi diaspora in Canada, Minister Hussen expressed a strong commitment to strengthening bilateral ties. He made the remarks during a meeting with Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain at the foreign ministry here.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the discussions focused on bolstering cooperation between the two countries in trade, investment, capacity building, skill development, technical assistance, agriculture, and people-to-people exchanges. Touhid Hossain expressed gratitude for Canada’s continued support for Bangladesh’s economic and development initiatives, emphasizing the long-standing and friendly relations between the two nations.





The two sides also discussed key areas of mutual interest, including labor reforms, financial sector advancements, healthcare collaboration, and humanitarian assistance for the forcibly displaced Rohingyas. The foreign affairs adviser highlighted the immense challenges Bangladesh faces in sheltering the Rohingyas and underscored the need for a sustainable repatriation process.





Minister Hussen commended Bangladesh’s humanitarian efforts and assured Canada’s continued advocacy for the Rohingya crisis in international forums. The adviser also invited Canada to explore avenues for collaboration at the upcoming international conference on the Rohingya issue, scheduled for mid-2025.





Both sides agreed to finalize the Foreign Investment and Protection Act to create a favorable business environment and encourage Canadian investment in Bangladesh. The Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh was also present. Both sides made a strong commitment to enhancing bilateral relations and working together on shared priorities moving forward.

