Capitalists Blamed for Exploiting Youth Discontent in Nepal



Surkhet: General Secretary of Nepal Communist Party, Netra Bikram Chand ‘Biplav’, has asserted that capitalists are taking advantage of the widespread discontent among the youth.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Biplav made these remarks during an interaction program titled ‘New Generation for Socialism’ held in Surkhet. He argued that the increasing trend of out-migration is a direct result of the prevailing disappointments among the youth. Biplav highlighted that the country’s progress and development are being obstructed by chronic corruption.





During the event, Biplav stated that his party is promoting an agricultural revolution as a means to achieve economic prosperity. He also mentioned that the party plans to participate in the upcoming general elections to spread a message of hope across the country.

