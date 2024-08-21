Case against Liton among 82 AL leaders-workers filed in Rajshahi

Two cases against former Mayor of Rajshahi City
Corporation (RCC) AHM Khairuzzaman Liton among 82 leaders and workers of
Bangladesh Awami League (AL) have been lodged on charge of vandalizing the
house and election camp of BNP leader and former RCC Mayor Mijanur Rahman
Minu in 2018.
Minu’s residence caretaker Muhammad Alauddin and a teacher of Rajshahi
University Prof Awrangazeb Muhammad Abdur Rahman lodged the cases with
Chandrima Police Station mentioning names of 22 people, including Liton,
today.
In his petition, Muhammad Alauddin pointed out that the accused attacked the
residence of Minu, vandalized it massively and looted valuables around 10.45
pm on December 10, 2018. They also looted Taka 20,000 at gunpoint.
Officer-in-Charge of Chandrima Police Station Ismail Hossain said names of 22
people were mentioned in the two cases bringing allegations of attempting to
murder, snatching and creating panic through blasting bombs. Khairuzzaman
Liton has been mentioned as kingpin.
He also said le
gal action will be taken against all the accused after
investigation.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha