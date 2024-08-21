Case against Liton among 82 AL leaders-workers filed in Rajshahi

Two cases against former Mayor of Rajshahi City

Corporation (RCC) AHM Khairuzzaman Liton among 82 leaders and workers of

Bangladesh Awami League (AL) have been lodged on charge of vandalizing the

house and election camp of BNP leader and former RCC Mayor Mijanur Rahman

Minu in 2018.

Minu’s residence caretaker Muhammad Alauddin and a teacher of Rajshahi

University Prof Awrangazeb Muhammad Abdur Rahman lodged the cases with

Chandrima Police Station mentioning names of 22 people, including Liton,

today.

In his petition, Muhammad Alauddin pointed out that the accused attacked the

residence of Minu, vandalized it massively and looted valuables around 10.45

pm on December 10, 2018. They also looted Taka 20,000 at gunpoint.

Officer-in-Charge of Chandrima Police Station Ismail Hossain said names of 22

people were mentioned in the two cases bringing allegations of attempting to

murder, snatching and creating panic through blasting bombs. Khairuzzaman

Liton has been mentioned as kingpin.

He also said le

gal action will be taken against all the accused after

investigation.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha