Case filed against Hasina, Rehana over killing of fruit vendor

A case was filed against 21 people, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana, son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and daughter Saima Wazed Putul, over killing of fruit vendor Farid Sheikh in the capital’s Jatrabari area during the recent anti-discrimination students’ movement.

Deceased Farid’s father Sultan Miah filed the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shakil Ahammed. The court after recording the statement of the complainant asked Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the matter and submit a report.

According to the documents, Farid Sheikh was shot by police around 3.30 pm on the road, south of Mayor Hanif Flyover’s Jatrabari toll plaza, on August 4. He succumbed to his injuries at Mugda Hospital on August 6.

The other prominent accused in the complaint are- Obaidul Quader, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Hasan Mahmud, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel and Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh.

