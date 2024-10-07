CAVA U-20 Championship: Nepal loses to Uzbekistan



Kathmandu: Nepal lost to Uzbekistan in the match held today under the Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) U-20 Championship. Nepal lost to Uzbekistan by 1-3 sets in the match held in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Nepal lost the first set by 19-25 and the second set by 14-25. But Nepal came back to win the third set by 29-27 points. However, in the fourth set, Nepal fell behind Uzbekistan by 15-25 points to give away the match.

This is Nepal’s first defeat in the tournament. In the first match yesterday, Nepal won by 3-0 sets against Sri Lanka.

Nepal will now play against the Maldives tomorrow.

Source: National News Agency RSS