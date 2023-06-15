Key Issues, politics

Chairperson of Rastriya Janamorcha, Chitra Bahadur KC, has criticized the government for allocating extra budget in home districts of limited leaders and raised question as to how could other lawmakers face the people in this situation.

In course of discussion on ministry-wise budget topics in today's meeting of the House of Representatives, lawmaker KC demanded to cut the budget of physical infrastructure sector saying more budget was allocated for Gorkha, the home district of Prime Minister; for Dadeldhura, the home district of former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and for Nuwakot, the home district of Finance Minister, Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat.

The situation of knocking the door of minister to ask for more budget for their districts and areas was regrettable, he mentioned.

Chair KC claimed that the existing structures are not women and senior citizen-friendly and there would be no balanced development from these structures.

Similarly, lawmaker Dr Amaresh Kumar Singh demanded the government to prepare budget keeping children of Dalit, Chamar and Musahar settlements in mind.

Saying women and Madhes have been discriminated against and neglected in budget allocation, lawmaker Raj Kishor Yadav demanded to correct it.

He complained that the budget was not allocated in a balanced manner, adding why Madhes was neglected and discriminated.

Likewise, lawmaker Bhanu Bhakta Joshi mentioned that allocation of budget should be corrected as it was apportioned on the basis of access to power rather than necessity.

Joshi further said the budget for the Ministry of Forests and Environment was not allocated as mentioned in policy, programme and budget.

Discussion is underway on the budget topics under the Ministry of Forest and Environment as well as Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizen in today's meeting.

Source: National News Agency Nepal