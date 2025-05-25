Chair Nepal Stresses Unity Among Leftist Forces Amid National Crisis



Kathmandu: Chairman of the CPN (Unified Socialist), Madhav Kumar Nepal, has emphasized the need for unification within the communist movement to address the ongoing political and economic challenges facing the country. Speaking at a program aimed at merging Jana Sewa Nepal with his party at the central office in Alok Nagar, Chairman Nepal highlighted the significance of collaboration and unity among parties and leftist groups that uphold communist principles and values.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Chairman Nepal pointed out that ideological deviations within the communist party have occurred at different times, obstructing social justice and economic progress. He urged communist parties to rectify past mistakes and concentrate on the nation’s development and safeguarding citizens’ rights. Nepal expressed that the Unified Socialist Party remains committed to mainstream communist principles and stressed the necessity for leftist forces to unite around shared principles, policies, and programs.





The unification event saw the People’s Service Nepal Front, led by Savin Pulami, join forces with the Unified Socialist Party. Notable attendees included senior leader Pramesh Hamal, senior vice-president Rajendra Pandey, vice-president Jagannath Khatiwada, deputy general secretary Ram Kumar Bhattarai, and secretary Methamani Chaudhary.

