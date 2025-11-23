Chair Yadav Urges Government to Ensure Safe Environment for Upcoming Election



Rautahat: Chairman of the Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP) Nepal, Upendra Yadav, has called upon the government to establish a secure environment for the upcoming election, ensuring that citizens feel confident in exercising their right to vote. Addressing a party gathering at Durgabhagawati rural municipality-4 in Rautahat district, Chairman Yadav highlighted the necessity of preparing the ground for the election scheduled for March 5.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Yadav emphasized the need for a secure voting environment, noting the historically low morale among police personnel tasked with election security. He expressed concern that if the morale of these officers is not bolstered, managing the election process could prove challenging. He also criticized the potential use of military forces in elections, arguing that it would be undemocratic and set a harmful precedent.





Yadav attributed the recent Gen Z protests to the extended incumbency of certain parties and leaders, who have held power for 35 years since the restoration of democracy. He described the upcoming election as a crucial indicator of future political trends. The gathering, presided over by JSP Rautahat Chair Raju Yadav, also featured speeches from central Vice Chair Govinda Chaudhary and other party leaders, who discussed national politics, the impact of the Gen Z protests, and the party’s future direction.

