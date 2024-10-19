Chairman Dahal stresses for implementation of agreements signed between Nepal, China



Kathmandu: CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has said that Nepal was willing to learn several things from the development of modern China.

During a meeting with the leaders of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at his residence in Khumaltar on Saturday, the former Prime Minister said that China’s development is a learning for Nepal.

Likewise, Chairman Prachanda thanked the Chinese government, CPC and CPC Secretary General Xi Jinping for China’s support to Nepal’s development priority.

On the occasion, he stressed the need to implement the agreements signed between Nepal and China during the high-level visit from China to Nepal in 2019.

Chairman Prachanda shared that Nepal was expecting effective operation of Nepal-China border points, advancement of railway construction, ensuring effective air connectivity and cooperation in the areas of health, education and others.

CPC Central Committee Member and CPC Secretary of Qinghai Province Committee Chen Gang, the leader of the Chinese

delegation visiting Nepal, also shared his views on deepening Nepal-China relations.

Sharing that this was his first visit to Nepal, Gang said that the CPC has given importance to the relations of government and political parties based on their co-existence.

During the meeting, CPN (Maoist Centre) Senior Vice-Chairman Narayankaji Shrestha, Vice-Chairperson Pampha Bhusal, leaders Janardan Sharma, Shakti Bahadur Basnet and others were present.

Likewise, CPC Secretary of Qinghai Province Committee Chen Gang, Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song and others were present from the side of the Chinese delegation.

Source: National News Agency Nepal