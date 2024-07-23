Chet Narayan Acharya appointed Chief Minister in Lumbini Province



Chet Narayan Acharya of CPN (UML) has been appointed the Chief Minister of Lumbini Province.

Province Chief Amik Sherchan appointed Acharya as the Chief Minister in accordance with Article 168 (2) of the Constitution of Nepal, Spokesperson of the Office of the Province Chief Dharma Aryal Belbase said issuing a statement.

Earlier, Acharya had staked his claim to the post of Chief Minister for the formation of a new government in Lumbini Province.

The deputy-leader of the CPN (UML) Parliamentary Party in Lumbini Province Assembly, Acharya staked the claim before Province Chief Sherchan with the support of the two largest parties in Lumbini Province Assembly, CPN (UML) and Nepali Congress.

The way for the formation of a new government opened after the resignation tendered by Chief Minister Jokh Bahadur Mahar before the Province Chief on Sunday was approved.

As per the notice issued by the Office of the Province Chief, the Office asked the political parties to submit their claim on the chief ministerial p

ost by 6:30 pm today with the support of two or more than two parties in accordance with Article 168 (2).

Acharya made his claim with the support of 56 members-29 of the UML and 27 of the NC. Acharya along with NC parliamentary party leader Dilli Kumar Chaudhary, UML Parliamentary Party Chief Whip, Tulsi Chaudhary, were present on the occasion.

On the occasion, Province Chief Sherchan urged the party leaders to make preparation in order to organise oath taking ceremony of the Chief Minister and Ministers on Wednesday morning.

Source: National News Agency Nepal