Chief Adviser seeks more Russian investment in Bangladesh

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today urged Russian entrepreneurs to invest more in Bangladesh.

He made the call when Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander V Mantytskiy paid a farewell call on him (Chief Adviser) at his Tejgaon office here.

During the meeting, Mantytskiy recalled his eventful time during his over three-year tenure as the ambassador of the Russian Federation to Bangladesh.

He informed the Chief Adviser of the progress of the Rooppur nuclear power plant, which is expected to generate power next year. The plant is primarily funded by Russia, and its experts are implementing the project.

Russia’s state-run company Gazprom’s exploration activities in Bangladesh, Russian exports of wheat as well as fertiliser and repayment of the debt of the Rooppur plant were also discussed during the meeting.

Chief Adviser Prof Yunus appreciated Russian cooperation in the power and energy sectors and Russia’s role as a supplier of wheat and fertiliser to Bangladesh.

The Chief Adviser said the i

nterim government would resolve the payment issues over the Rooppur project.

Welcoming Russian investment in Bangladesh, Dr Yunus said, “We will work together.”

Lamiya Morshed, senior secretary and head of SDG Affairs, and Md Abul Hasan Mridha, Director General of the foreign ministry, were present at the meeting.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha