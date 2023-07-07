Key Issues

Chief Minister of Koshi Province Uddhab Thapa, who was appointed to the post on Thursday, took oath of office and secrecy today.

Koshi Province Chief Parshuram Khapung administered oath of office to Chief Minister Thapa as per the Article 168 (2) of the Constitution of Nepal.

Likewise, Khapung administered oath of office to the newly-appointed ministers Kamal Prasad Jabegu and Pradip Kumar Sunuwar. The ministerial portfolios have not been allocated to Jabegu and Sunuwar so far.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal