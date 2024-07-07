Chinese business delegation discusses collaborative opportunities with BGMEA

A delegation representing leading Chinese textile
and apparel enterprises visited the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and
Exporters Association (BGMEA) today to explore collaboration opportunities in
the textile and apparel sector.
Led by Huang Liansheng, Managing Director of the China Textile Industrial
Corporation for Foreign Economic and Technical Cooperation (CTEXIC), the 15-
member delegation engaged in fruitful discussions with the leaders of BGMEA
including President S M Mannan (Kochi), Senior Vice President Khandoker
Rafiqul Islam, Vice President Abdullah Hil Rakib and Vice President Rakibul
Alam Chowdhury.
The meeting focused on exploring investment opportunities, and expanding
business horizons between Bangladesh and China in the textile and apparel
industry, said a press release.
BGMEA President S M Mannan (Kochi) provided an insightful overview of
Bangladesh’s vibrant apparel industry, highlighting its strategic shift
towards manufacturing high-value woven and man-made fiber (MMF)-
based
garments.
With strategic location, political stability, growing infrastructure and
logistics, Bangladesh is a promising destination for business and investment,
he remarked.
S M Mannan (Kochi) highlighted the increasing investment by Bangladeshi
manufacturers in technology up-gradation to enhance production capabilities
and efficiency in manufacturing high-end complex garment items.
The BGMEA leaders underscored the potential for Chinese investment in high-textiles and backward linkage industries in Bangladesh, which promise
mutual benefits for both nations.
They also emphasized China’s support in enhancing capabilities through the
exchange of knowledge and technical expertise.
Huang Liansheng, Managing Director of CTEXIC, expressed the delegation’s
purpose during their visit to Bangladesh, emphasizing their interest in
assessing the business and investment environment and policies of the
country.
“During our visit to various factories, we are pleased to witness significant
improvements
in the working environment in Bangladesh. The workers here
exhibit a positive and energetic attitude,” he remarked.
“Many Chinese companies are eager to explore business and investment
opportunities in Bangladesh.”he added.
Huang Liansheng further said, “We intend to share our positive experiences
with other Chinese companies that have not yet ventured into Bangladesh,
encouraging them to explore the business potential this country offers.”
BGMEA Directors Md Ashikur Rahman (Tuhin), Shams Mahmud, Rajiv Chowdhury,
Abrar Hossain Sayem, Md. Jakir Hossain, Md Nurul Islam, Md Rezaul Alam
(Miru), M Ahsanul Hoq, Mohammed Rakib AL Naser, and Md Absar Hossain were
present at the meeting.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha