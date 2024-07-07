Chinese business delegation discusses collaborative opportunities with BGMEA

A delegation representing leading Chinese textile

and apparel enterprises visited the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and

Exporters Association (BGMEA) today to explore collaboration opportunities in

the textile and apparel sector.

Led by Huang Liansheng, Managing Director of the China Textile Industrial

Corporation for Foreign Economic and Technical Cooperation (CTEXIC), the 15-

member delegation engaged in fruitful discussions with the leaders of BGMEA

including President S M Mannan (Kochi), Senior Vice President Khandoker

Rafiqul Islam, Vice President Abdullah Hil Rakib and Vice President Rakibul

Alam Chowdhury.

The meeting focused on exploring investment opportunities, and expanding

business horizons between Bangladesh and China in the textile and apparel

industry, said a press release.

BGMEA President S M Mannan (Kochi) provided an insightful overview of

Bangladesh’s vibrant apparel industry, highlighting its strategic shift

towards manufacturing high-value woven and man-made fiber (MMF)-

based

garments.

With strategic location, political stability, growing infrastructure and

logistics, Bangladesh is a promising destination for business and investment,

he remarked.

S M Mannan (Kochi) highlighted the increasing investment by Bangladeshi

manufacturers in technology up-gradation to enhance production capabilities

and efficiency in manufacturing high-end complex garment items.

The BGMEA leaders underscored the potential for Chinese investment in high-textiles and backward linkage industries in Bangladesh, which promise

mutual benefits for both nations.

They also emphasized China’s support in enhancing capabilities through the

exchange of knowledge and technical expertise.

Huang Liansheng, Managing Director of CTEXIC, expressed the delegation’s

purpose during their visit to Bangladesh, emphasizing their interest in

assessing the business and investment environment and policies of the

country.

“During our visit to various factories, we are pleased to witness significant

improvements

in the working environment in Bangladesh. The workers here

exhibit a positive and energetic attitude,” he remarked.

“Many Chinese companies are eager to explore business and investment

opportunities in Bangladesh.”he added.

Huang Liansheng further said, “We intend to share our positive experiences

with other Chinese companies that have not yet ventured into Bangladesh,

encouraging them to explore the business potential this country offers.”

BGMEA Directors Md Ashikur Rahman (Tuhin), Shams Mahmud, Rajiv Chowdhury,

Abrar Hossain Sayem, Md. Jakir Hossain, Md Nurul Islam, Md Rezaul Alam

(Miru), M Ahsanul Hoq, Mohammed Rakib AL Naser, and Md Absar Hossain were

present at the meeting.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha