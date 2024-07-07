Kaligandaki Corridor blocked for traffic



The Baglung section of the Kaligandaki Corridor continues to remain blocked for traffic since Saturday morning. Landslides that have occurred at four different places in the corridor has made it inaccessible for vehicular transportation.

According to Bijay Yadav, Information Officer and Deputy Superintendent of Police, District Police Office, Baglung, a landslide has damaged the road in Dablang of Baglung Municipality-10. The road can be cleared for traffic only after the rain stops.

Similarly, landslides in Binamare of Jaimini Municipality-5 and Theule Khola and Jimirghat of ward no. 1 have blocked the road since Saturday morning.

Source: National News Agency Nepal