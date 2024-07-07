DSCC fines 10 establishments Tk 1.32 lakh



Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) today fined owners of 10 establishments including an under construction building of Mohammadi Housing Taka 1.32 lakh for finding Aedes mosquito larvae on their premises.

Seven mobile courts conducted the drives in the city’s Elephant road, Motijheel, Arambagh, Notre Dame College, Zigatola, Bacharam Dawre, Ali Hossain Road, Moulvibazar, Chawk Bazar, Zhilpar, Madrasha road, Golapbagh, Dhalpur, Samor Uddin road, Mugda and Smritidhara Residential Area and fined.

The DSCC mobile teams visited 416 houses and structures and found Aedes mosquito larvae at 10 establishments including an under construction building.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha