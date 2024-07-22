CM Jamkattel announces resignation



Shalikram Jamkattel, Chief Minister of Bagamati Province, has announced to resign from the post today.

He announced his resignation in a meeting of the Bagamati Province Assembly today, citing that a minority government led by him decided to step down.

As he said, he will tender his resignation to Bagamati Province Chief Yadav Chandra Sharma today.

Jamkattel-led government fell into minority with the formation of a new political equation involving two major political parties the Nepali Congress (NC) and the CPN (UML) in the centre. With this, the UML withdrew its support to the CPN (Maoist Centre)-led government in Bagamati.

Source: National News Agency Nepal