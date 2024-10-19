Communications Minister Gurung calls RSS as epicenter of news



Kathmandu: Minister for Communications and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung has said that Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) is the epicenter of national and international news for content production and dissemination.

In an interview with RSS, Minister Gurung suggested that the RSS is required to disseminate news content that is suitable for all media outlets.

Communications Minister Gurung, who is also the government spokesperson, asked the RSS for its institutional capacity building and in-house reforms.

“The media houses have become techno-savvy in the latest period. The RSS should also emphasize making its activities and productions techno-savvy and contextual,” Minister Gurung viewed.

He said, “RSS should be made IT-friendly. Building up the efficiency of its human resources as well as management should be prioritized.”

Gurung stated that the operation of the round-the-clock news service by the RSS has offered a positive message in the media sector.

Minister Gurung also appreciated the RSS

news dissemination during the time of recent flooding and disasters, which has proved that RSS won’t take a rest in its service. “The government’s purpose is also to ensure people’s access to information,” according to Gurung.

Likewise, Minister Gurung said that RSS should increase its human resources’ efficiency with the expansion of the RSS news service adding that RSS should disseminate the views of the President, Prime Minister, representatives of the constitutional bodies and other responsible individuals of the state apparatus.

Source: National News Agency Nepal