Science & Technology

Panauti Municipality in Kavre district has released Rs 1.5 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The 13th municipal assembly of the municipality passed the budget on Monday.

Releasing the budget, Mayor Ram Sharan Bhandari of Panauti announced to implement all projects with more than Rs 1 million cost through competitive bidding process in the municipality.

Likewise, extraction of river-based mining, their processing and transportation will be managed and the ward no. 2 and 12 will be declared mining zone.

The municipality has prioritized development and protection of historical, archeological, religious, cultural and touristic sites.

The local curriculum would be prepared from grade one to eight and the textbooks would be distributed for free.

In its bid to materialize the concept of Digital Panauti, e-library server would be managed in the community schools to ensure students' access to online education.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal