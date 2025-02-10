Consensus Commission to Initiate Dialogue with Political Parties on February 15



Dhaka: Dialogue of the National Consensus Commission with the political parties will begin on February 15 next. Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam announced this decision, stating that the first meeting will be held to engage with political parties.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the dialogue aims to discuss the reports of six reform commissions. During a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy, it was confirmed that meetings will be conducted with all political parties. This step is seen as part of efforts to foster political engagement and consensus.





Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Apurba Jahangir and Assistant Press Secretary Suchismita Tithi were also in attendance. Earlier, on February 4, 2025, Law Adviser Dr. Asif Nazrul mentioned that the initial meeting of the National Consensus Commission was scheduled for mid-February at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.

