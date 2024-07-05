Constitution amendment addresses arrangement of labour commission-leader Dr. Koirala



Kathmandu: Nepali Congress (NC) leader Dr. Shekhar Koirala said efforts would be made to include arrangement of the Labour Commission in course of the constitution amendment.

At an interaction ‘Leader of Revolution and Peace: GP Koirala’, organized here today by the GP Koirala Labour Foundation on the occasion of the birth centenary of the late Girija Prasad Koirala, he highlighted the equal importance and relevance of the Labour Commission which was arranged in the Interim Constitution, 2063 BS for now.

“In the Interim Constitution, the provision of labour commission was enshrined in the Constitution issued by the Constituent Assembly in 2072 BS due to Girijababu. The provision of caste commission was included, but the arrangement of labour commission was missed in the Constitution, 2072. I had made efforts to include labour commission in the constitution but failed. I am confident that the issue would draw consensus”, Dr Shekhar claimed.

He stressed the need to be careful in this regard as the country wo

uld face difficulties if the agreement reached between the Nepali Congress and the Nepal Communist Party (UML) could not be implemented.

Leader Koirala said that the Constitution should also be amended to address the people’s aspirations to reform electoral system. He argued the electoral system should also be reformed for political stability in the country.

NC assistant general secretary Jeevan Pariyar said the government should be run as per the agreement reached between the NC and the UML so that no one can raise questions. He said the Constitution would be amended to establish a labour commission.

NC leaders Pushkar Acharya, Laxman Bahadur Basnet, Bijaya Bahadur Swar, Tejendra Jung Karki, Ajay Kumar Rai, Sudha Dahal, Matrika Prasad Shiwakoti, among others, had demanded amendment to the constitution and provision of a labour commission to protect the rights of the working class.

On the occasion, certificates were distributed to the newly elected office bearers and members of the Foundation.

Source: N

ational News Agency RSS