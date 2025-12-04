Constitution Amendment Needed, Yadav Says



Dharan: Chairman of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Nepal Upendra Yadav has claimed that the country cannot move ahead in a new political course without amending the constitution. At an interaction programme with the journalists in Dharan on Thursday, Yadav argued that the provincial structure and electoral system should be reformed, adding that the existing provincial structure was not effective for service delivery.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Yadav stated that the upcoming House of Representatives (HoR) elections should be held on March 5 and added that the state should ensure a fearless environment and security guarantee to strengthen democracy. Chairman Yadav called for unity among all political parties to advance the election processes.





He further emphasized that the current government should work to maintain good governance, curb corruption, and increase access to proportional participation of all communities in the state apparatus. Similarly, he asked the government to act responsibly to address the issues raised by the Gen-Z protests.

