President Paudel Stresses Inclusion of PWD in All State Mechanisms



Kathmandu: President Ramchandra Paudel has underscored the need for including people with disabilities (PWD) in all state mechanisms. Effective enforcement of legal and constitutional provisions on PWD’s rights is imperative, the President reminded.

According to National News Agency Nepal, in a message given on the occasion of the 34th International Day of Persons with Disabilities today, the Head of State extended best wishes to all Nepali sisters and brothers living in the country and abroad. The PWD must be ensured all State entitlements and opportunities of education, health, and employment with due recognition, Paudel added.

President Paudel reminded, “Nepal’s constitution has guaranteed rights to dignified life to the people living with disabilities and their access to public services. The national charter has also expected an equal, prosperous, and just society based on the principles of proportional inclusion and participation. So, all sorts of discrimination against PWD must be eliminated.”

He fur

ther reminded the urgency of creating PWD-friendly infrastructures to ease their access to office, schools, public vehicles, roads, parks, temples, and private buildings. Equally important is ditching negative perspectives toward PWD and continuing advocacy for inclusion, equality, and rights to such people.

Creation of a favorable atmosphere for PWD requires all sides’ efforts-government, households, society, and organizations.

The Day is being observed every year since 1992 at the initiative of the United Nations for the protection and promotion of the rights of people living with disabilities. The theme for this year is ‘Fostering disability-inclusive societies for advancing social progress.’