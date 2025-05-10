Contact Us
Constitution Ensures Rights of All Nationalities: Minister Gurung


Kathmandu: Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Prithvi Subba Gurung, has asserted that the constitution of Nepal has guaranteed equal rights to all nationalities. At the second convention of the Nepal Sherpa Association Bagmati Province, Minister Gurung highlighted that the contents of the constitution for amendment have yet to be finalized as revealed on various platforms.



According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister Gurung emphasized that the proportional election system ensures representation of all nationalities. He countered arguments suggesting that this provision causes instability in state governance. Minister Gurung also urged vigilance against issues such as the removal of secularism and changes to the electoral system, encouraging organizations like the Sherpa Association to voice concerns if they feel their rights are threatened.



Minister Gurung stressed the importance of the Sherpa community expanding their presence in various fields beyond their traditional occupations. Gyalze Lama Sherpa, Chairperson of the Nepal Sherpa Association, noted an increase in active participation from the Sherpa community within the Association recently.

