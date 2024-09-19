Constitution has ended discrimination, oppression: President Paudel



Kathmandu: President Ramchandra Paudel has said that the Constitution of Nepal has united ethnically, religiously, culturally and geographically diverse Nepali society into a thread of broader national unity by ending all sorts of discrimination and oppression imposed by the centralized and unitary form of governance.

In a message of best wishes today on the occasion of Constitution Day and National Day 2081 BS, the President has expressed confidence that the Constitution Day would make the political parties, leadership, government and the entire state regime more responsible for making it more democratic, just and result-oriented.

President Paudel has expected that this day would inspire all to unite to meet the aspirations of people for lasting peace, good-governance, development and prosperity through the federal democratic republican system.

In his message, the President has praised the contributions of political activists, the general public and the leaders of the political parties for their particip

ation and leadership role in the political movements and tough struggles happened at different times for the establishment of the republic.

Likewise, the President has expressed condolence to all known and unknown martyrs for their martyrdom during different movements waged for the cause of the republican system.

Source: National News Agency Nepal