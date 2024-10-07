Council sends circular to Nepal Police against 43 Youtube channels



Kathmandu: Press Council Nepal has sent a circular to Cyber Bureau of Nepal Police to investigation the 43 YouTube channels for disseminating fact-less, misleading and indecent contents and take action against them.

As per the decision of the Code of Conduct Monitoring Sub-Committee under coordination of Council Chairperson Bal Krishna Basnet, decision was taken to take action against different Youtubes and social sites.

The Council used to write to Nepal Police for further action if such youtube channel not registered as media do not follow the warning issued by it.

A press release issued on Monday by Information Officer of the Council, Ram Sharan Bohara, mentioned that the Council has been carrying out regular monitoring and taking action making procedure regarding managing, enlisting and archiving YouTube channel from April 2, 2024.

The Council shared about the action against different YouTube and online media. It has blacklisted three media-MBP Crime News.com. TV Annapurna.Com and Setokhari.Com.

Seve

nty-six complaints were registered while the Council took action after carrying out self-monitoring of 269 contents. The Council has started regulating the contents disseminated from YouTube channels making procedure following the increasing number of complaints regarding such contents.

Source: National News Agency RSS