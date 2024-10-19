‘Countries with higher GHGs emissions should compensate Nepal’



Minister for Forest and Environment Ain Bahadur Shahi asserted that the nations involved in emitting higher volume of Green House Gases (GHGs) should compensate Nepal.

The Minister said that Nepal would emphatically raise this voice in the COP-29 to be held in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku on coming November 11-22.

He was speaking at a programme to discuss the preparedness of COP-29 and the impact of climate change in Karnali. “Nepal is suffering unprecedented losses due to the effects of climate change. Therefore, the countries emitting greenhouse gases should compensate Nepal. I will raise this voice in the COP-29,” he said.

The people’s representatives from all the 10 districts of Karnali as well as from Sindhupalchowk, Solukhumbu and other stakeholders will participate in the two-day programme.

Source: National News Agency Nepal