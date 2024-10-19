nepalnewsgazette

Nepal News Gazette

Sun. Oct 20th, 2024
General

‘Countries with higher GHGs emissions should compensate Nepal’


Minister for Forest and Environment Ain Bahadur Shahi asserted that the nations involved in emitting higher volume of Green House Gases (GHGs) should compensate Nepal.

The Minister said that Nepal would emphatically raise this voice in the COP-29 to be held in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku on coming November 11-22.

He was speaking at a programme to discuss the preparedness of COP-29 and the impact of climate change in Karnali. “Nepal is suffering unprecedented losses due to the effects of climate change. Therefore, the countries emitting greenhouse gases should compensate Nepal. I will raise this voice in the COP-29,” he said.

The people’s representatives from all the 10 districts of Karnali as well as from Sindhupalchowk, Solukhumbu and other stakeholders will participate in the two-day programme.

Source: National News Agency Nepal

Related Post

General

First season of hunting begins in Dhorpatan

Oct 19, 2024
General

Chairman Dahal stresses for implementation of agreements signed between Nepal, China

Oct 19, 2024
General

‘License card’ not required after ‘trial pass’: PM Oli

Oct 19, 2024