Countrymen Vigilantly Observing Overall Situation: Dr. Moyeen Khan



Dhaka: Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Standing Committee Member Dr. Abdul Moyeen Khan today stated that the people of the country are aware of their rights, and they are thoroughly observing the overall situation. “The people of the country are aware of everything, and they are reviewing everything about us . . . but if there is any shortfall in securing their rights, they want accountability and eventually raise their voices. They never accept ‘establishment,'” he said while presiding over a meeting organized by BNP, marking the International Mother Language Day and Martyrs Day in the city’s Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Moyeen Khan emphasized that the people of the country have handed over the responsibility of running the country to the interim government. He noted that the government’s activities are under the scrutiny of the people of Bangladesh, a reality that cannot be ignored.





He asserted that the citizens are eager for the interim government to take swift actions to restore democracy and ensure their voting rights. “The people of Bangladesh want to see the immediate reflection of the new generation’s aspiration to exercise their voting rights,” he said.





Highlighting the historical context, Dr. Moyeen Khan remarked that the Language Movement and the Liberation War were primarily focused on securing the people’s independence and democratic rights. He urged a collective effort to guide Bangladesh towards democracy.





The meeting also saw contributions from other prominent BNP members, including Standing Committee Members Nazrul Islam Khan and Major (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, Vice Chairmen Ahmed Azam Khan and Shamsuzzaman Dudu, as well as other key figures like Open University VC and BNP’s Education Affairs Secretary SM Obaidul Islam, National University VC ASM Amanullah, and executive committee member Rownakul Islam Sraban. BNP Publicity Affairs Secretary Sultan Salauddin Tuku conducted the discussion.





Nazrul Islam Khan reiterated the importance of gaining the people’s mandate to govern the country.

