CPN-US General Convention: All documents presented approved



Kathmandu: Various documents presented at the 10th National Congress of CPN (Unified Socialist) party have been approved.

Party Secretary Jeevan Ram Shrestha shared that political, socialist programs, statutes and organizational documents have been approved by the congress delegates.

The convention which is being held from June 30 to July 4 will elect a 299-member Central Committee with 21 office-bearers.

A total of 1,840 are taking part in the voting to be held through electronic voting machine.

Source: National News Agency RSS