The Central Secretariat meeting of CPN (Unified Socialist) is taking place today.

The review of the organizational strengthening campaign, ideological policy, detailed work plan, as well as the nomination to some vacant positions will be discussed in the meeting, said Deputy General Secretary Dr Vijay Paudel.

Senior leader Jhalanath Khanal, General Secretary Ghanashyam Bhusal, Deputy General Secretary Dr Gangalal Tuladhar, Deputy General Secretary Dr Paudel and other leaders have already expressed their views on the party's ideological policy and organizational strengthening.

The meeting is also scheduled to endorse the action plan for the management of the functions of the Youth and Students' Department.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal