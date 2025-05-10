Cultural Diversity Promotes Tourism: Minister Pande



Mahendranagar: Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Badri Prasad Pande, has highlighted Nepal’s richness in natural beauty and cultural diversity as significant factors in promoting tourism. Minister Pande emphasized these points during the inauguration of the ‘Far West Travel Meet’ in Mahendranagar on Friday. He reiterated that these unique features play an essential role in attracting foreign tourists to Nepal. However, he acknowledged the need for adequate physical infrastructure to foster tourism development.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister Pande revealed plans to initiate flights from Pokhara to all provinces following discussions with various airlines, expressing optimism that this would greatly contribute to enhancing tourism. He suggested that economic prosperity is achievable if Nepal effectively leverages its cultural and natural diversities. Despite this potential, he noted that the pressure on capital spending has resulted in a 20 percent decline in the tourism budget.





The Minister also admitted that the limited influence of Nepal Airlines has allowed private airlines to capitalize on the situation. The ‘Far West Travel Meet’ is a three-day event organized jointly by the Nepal Tourism Board and Bhimdatt municipality.

