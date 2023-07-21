Entertainment, Fashion

The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation has decided to honour four persons with the BP Koirala National Award.

The selected personalities are senior politicians Kul Bahadur Gurung (Ilam) and Dhundi Raj Paudel (Arghakhanchi) under the political philosophy, and Devi Prasad Upadhyay Regmi (Syangja) and Giri Raj Acharya (Dharan) under literature.

The award will be handed to them on July 22 amid a function at the BP Museum in Sundarijal on the occasion of the Memorial Day of BP Koirala. The ministry took a decision to honour the four persons on June 28.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal