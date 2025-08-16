Dalit Rights Activists Demand Urgent Legislation for Integrated Law



Kathmandu: The Dalit rights activists and political leaders have urged the government to bring an integrated law relating to Dalit rights. The law should be brought to enforce the fundamental right (Article 40) enshrined in the constitution, they stressed.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the speakers complained that although it was stated that the fundamental rights could be enforced with new laws within three years of the new constitution of 2015, ten years have passed since the promulgation of the constitution without any law on Dalit rights. They were speaking at a programme organized by the Federation of Dalit Women Organizations in Kathmandu on Saturday.





The Nepali Congress leader and former minister Min Bishwokarma emphasized that adequate discussion among political leaders, lawmakers, civil society members, and experts could be helpful to prepare a draft law on Dalit rights.





House of Representatives member and former minister of state, Sushila Shreepali Thakuri, expressed that if all political parties failed to extend cooperation, it would be difficult to bring the integrated law on Dalit rights.





Vice Chairperson of the Nepal Samajbadi Party, Durga Sob, noted the concern of not having a law on Dalit rights despite the passage of a decade since the new constitution. She highlighted the need for additional seriousness among political parties to achieve this goal.





Various other leaders, including House of Representatives member Ranendra Baraili, Harka Maya BK, National Assembly member Padam Pariyar, and Ranu Sijapati, expressed worry over the sheer delay in lawmaking for the elevation of the life standard of the Dalit community.

