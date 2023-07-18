Key Issues

Detective Branch (DB) of Police will investigate whether any third party was involved in the attack on Ashraful Alom alias Hero Alam to make the election questionable.

"The DB will investigate whether a third party attacked the independent candidate Ashraful Alam alias Hero Alom during the by-election voting in Dhaka-17 constituency," Additional Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and DB chief Mohammad Harun Or Rashid said.

While addressing a press briefing at DMP Media Centre today, he said that the police arrested seven people on charges of attacking Hero Alam immediately after the incident.

They were arrested after scrutinizing the Close Circuit Television Cameras (CCTVs) footage. Later, they were handed over to Banani police station, Harun said.

The by-election was conducted peacefully throughout the day, he said, adding, "The isolated incident took place at the last moment. Some of them were detained. We got some other names. An investigation is going on."

The DB chief said, "What was their motive . . . Who carried out the attack with badges and whether the attack was a part of a plan to make the election questionable . . . It is being investigated."

"None will be spared," he warned.

Claiming that the election was free and fair, the DB chief said police personnel were deployed inside the voting centres so that none could enter the centres out of jurisdiction.

He said policemen were performed their duties professionally and promptly during the voting time.

Harun also said that police visited Hero Alom's office after the incident, but he left his office.

"Police also requested him to file a case," he said, adding he had visited most of the polling centres with 50-60 men since morning. He even called me over the phone and informed me that everything was going fine till 3pm.

The DB chief, however, said after 3pm Hero Alom went to the Banani centre with his supporters but on-duty election officials barred him from entering the centre with 60 men.

"But Hero Alom did not listen to policemen and he entered the centre. It could be a conspiracy to tarnish a free and fair election. None of his supporters came to rescue him, rather they were busy taking photos and videos," he added.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha