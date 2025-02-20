DC Cup T20 Cricket Inaugurated at Satkhira Stadium



Satkhira: The Deputy Commissioner Cup T20 Cricket Tournament has officially kicked off at Satkhira Stadium. The event was inaugurated by Satkhira Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mostaq Ahmed, who served as the chief guest. The tournament is organized by the district administration in collaboration with the Satkhira District Sports Association (DSA).





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Deputy Commissioner Ahmed emphasized the importance of sports and physical exercise for maintaining a healthy body and mind during his speech at the inauguration. He highlighted the need to give equal importance to all types of sports, including cricket and football, to promote physical well-being.





The opening ceremony also featured Satkhira Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Bishnupada Pal. Other notable attendees included District Sports Officer Md. Mahbubur Rahman, DSA Convening Committee Member Dr. Abul Kalam Babla, former FIFA Referee Tayeb Hasan Babu, Anti-Discrimination Student Movement Representative Mohini Tabassum, and District Sports Association Former Joint General Secretary Meer Tajul Islam Ripon.





The inaugural match of the tournament saw Arians Club facing off against Yunus Ali Smriti Sangsad, marking the beginning of what promises to be an exciting series of matches.

